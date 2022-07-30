See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Omaha, NE
Dr. Patricia Chudomelka, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Patricia Chudomelka, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Omaha, NE. 

Dr. Chudomelka works at miracle hills primary care center, omaha, NE in Omaha, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Management Consultants
    11819 Miracle Hills Dr Ste 105, Omaha, NE 68154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 445-4800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Patricia Chudomelka, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902846025
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patricia Chudomelka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chudomelka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chudomelka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chudomelka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chudomelka works at miracle hills primary care center, omaha, NE in Omaha, NE. View the full address on Dr. Chudomelka’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Chudomelka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chudomelka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chudomelka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chudomelka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

