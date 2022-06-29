Dr. Patricia Carroll-Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carroll-Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Carroll-Chen, MD
Dr. Patricia Carroll-Chen, MD is a Dermatologist in Sun City, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med.
Precision Dermatology13640 N 99th Ave Ste 300, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (623) 875-2600Monday7:00am - 3:45pmTuesday7:00am - 3:45pmWednesday7:00am - 3:45pmThursday7:00am - 3:45pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
So happy her PA Anna insisted on a biopsy. Two other dermatologists did not do I had an 18 month delay on diagnosis. The was a cancelation the day of my diagnosis so they got me right in. I was so nervous and Dr. Carrol-Chen was so calming. She performed the Mohr procedure and got all of the basal cell in one attempt. So pleased with the office. Her assistant Jenina was excellent too. They really do answer all of your questions and are very patient especially since I ask a lot of them. I have already recommended her to someone else.
About Dr. Patricia Carroll-Chen, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1124008255
Education & Certifications
- Skin and Mohs Surgery Center
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine At Chicago Program
- Evanston Hospital
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- Illinois Benedictine College
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Carroll-Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carroll-Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carroll-Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carroll-Chen has seen patients for Dermatitis, Skin Cancer and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carroll-Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Carroll-Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carroll-Chen.
