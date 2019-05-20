Overview

Dr. Patricia Cano, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical School and is affiliated with Valley Regional Medical Center and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville.



Dr. Cano works at Cano Family Medicine in Brownsville, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.