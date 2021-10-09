See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Patricia Calvo, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (90)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Patricia Calvo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, Broward Health Imperial Point and Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Calvo works at For Women Only OBGYN in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    For Women Only OBGYN
    For Women Only OBGYN
6333 N Federal Hwy Ste 285, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
(954) 751-2978

Hospital Affiliations
  • HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
  • Broward Health Imperial Point
  • Holy Cross Hospital

Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 90 ratings
    Patient Ratings (90)
    5 Star
    (54)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (28)
    Oct 09, 2021
    I have been going to Dr Calvo for over 15 years. Have always found her to be sincere and professional
    About Dr. Patricia Calvo, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467569244
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St. Louis University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
