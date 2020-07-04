Dr. Patricia Burke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Burke, MD
Dr. Patricia Burke, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center.
Patricia Burke MD1 Sears Dr, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 599-0123
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Name Medical Center
Dr Burke has been my ophthalmologist for more than 20 years. She is professional, knowledgeable, exhibits care for her patients and has a sense of humor as well. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND Dr. Burke.
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952410680
- Manhattan Eet
- Columbia Presby/Edward S Harkness Eye Institute
- Hackensack Med Center
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Marymount College-Tarrytown
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Burke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burke has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Floaters and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Burke speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Burke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.