Dr. Patricia Burford, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patricia Burford, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Glasgow, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center, OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus, Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital, Providence Milwaukie Hospital, Providence Newberg Medical Center, Providence Portland Medical Center, Providence St. Vincent Medical Center and Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center.
Locations
Patricia A. Burford M.d. PC5050 NE Hoyt St, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 445-8080
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center
- OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus
- Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital
- Providence Milwaukie Hospital
- Providence Newberg Medical Center
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
- Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- LifeWise
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've never seen a Dr. so well prepared for appointments. She will take time to explain test results and answer questions. She's very knowledgeable about various meds and their side effects and her advice is evidence driven.
About Dr. Patricia Burford, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1275515041
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Los Angeles
- Legacy Emanuel Med Center
- U Hawaii
- University Of Glasgow, Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burford has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Thyroid Goiter and Thyroid Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Burford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.