Dr. Patricia Brines, MD
Overview
Dr. Patricia Brines, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cheshire, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Brines works at
Locations
Connecticut Coastal Obgyn PC675 S Main St, Cheshire, CT 06410 Directions (203) 250-2125
Connecticut Coastal Obgyn PC326 W Main St Ste 207, Milford, CT 06460 Directions (203) 877-6652
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Brines for over 30 years. She has always been kind and informative. Answers my questions and puts me at ease. I feel very comfortable with her and I will miss her when she retires. I also read all the reviews and I can’t relate to any of the negative ones. Lastly when I was there this past Thursday, the woman I dealt with when I first arrived was very helpful. 5*****
About Dr. Patricia Brines, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brines has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brines accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Brines. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brines.
