Overview

Dr. Patricia Brands, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Augusta, GA.



Dr. Brands works at Women's Health of Augusta in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.