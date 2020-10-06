Dr. Patricia Brands, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brands is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Brands, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patricia Brands, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Augusta, GA.
Dr. Brands works at
Locations
-
1
Women's Health of Augusta1303 Dantignac St Ste 2500, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 733-4427Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Augusta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brands?
Dr Brands is absolutely the best! We’re always telling ppl how wonderful she is!!
About Dr. Patricia Brands, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1780099721
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brands has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brands accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brands has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brands works at
Dr. Brands has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brands on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Brands. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brands.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brands, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brands appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.