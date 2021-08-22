Overview

Dr. Patricia Borman, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle.



Dr. Borman works at Hawaii Pacific Neuroscience in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Kailua, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.