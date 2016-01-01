Dr. Patricia Bononi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bononi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Bononi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital and West Penn Hospital.
Maria J. Sunseri M.d. LLC4815 Liberty Ave Ste M02, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (724) 941-7490
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
- West Penn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 37 years of experience
- English, French
- 1730105586
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
