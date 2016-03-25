Overview

Dr. Patricia Blanco, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA.



Dr. Blanco works at Johns Hopkins All Children's Outpatient Care in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.