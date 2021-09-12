Dr. Patricia Rinne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rinne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Rinne, MD
Overview
Dr. Patricia Rinne, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.
Dr. Rinne works at
Locations
-
1
Renown Health Medical Group75 Pringle Way Ste 300, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 982-6020
-
2
Sierra Pediatrics10581 Double R Blvd, Reno, NV 89521 Directions (775) 982-5437
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rinne?
Dr. Bertz is absolutely the best children's doctor we've been to. Dr. Bertz makes us feel like family and she truly cares about the individual needs of all four of our children. She makes excellent recommendations for specialists when needed as well.
About Dr. Patricia Rinne, MD
- Pediatrics
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1720050479
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rinne has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rinne accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rinne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rinne works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rinne. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rinne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rinne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rinne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.