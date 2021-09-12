See All Pediatricians in Reno, NV
Dr. Patricia Rinne, MD

Pediatrics
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Dr. Patricia Rinne, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.

Dr. Rinne works at Renown Medical Group - Pediatrics - Pringle in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Renown Health Medical Group
    Renown Health Medical Group
75 Pringle Way Ste 300, Reno, NV 89502
(775) 982-6020
    Sierra Pediatrics
    Sierra Pediatrics
10581 Double R Blvd, Reno, NV 89521
(775) 982-5437

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Anemia
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Anemia

Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bird Flu
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Hyperlipidemia
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Lipid Disorders
Pharyngitis
Shortness of Breath
Swine Flu
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 12, 2021
    Sep 12, 2021
Dr. Bertz is absolutely the best children's doctor we've been to. Dr. Bertz makes us feel like family and she truly cares about the individual needs of all four of our children. She makes excellent recommendations for specialists when needed as well.
    About Dr. Patricia Rinne, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1720050479
    Education & Certifications

    • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patricia Rinne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rinne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rinne has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rinne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rinne works at Renown Medical Group - Pediatrics - Pringle in Reno, NV. View the full address on Dr. Rinne’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rinne. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rinne.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rinne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rinne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

