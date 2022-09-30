Overview

Dr. Patricia Berran, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Berran works at Gary Berman, M.D. in West Orange, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

