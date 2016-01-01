Dr. Patricia Bedoya, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bedoya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Bedoya, DPM
Overview
Dr. Patricia Bedoya, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.
Locations
Mark E Hall Dpm P.A.6080 Boynton Beach Blvd Ste 100, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 369-4455
Newman Podiatry15340 S Jog Rd Ste 205, Delray Beach, FL 33446 Directions (561) 793-6170Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Patricia Bedoya, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1518257021
Education & Certifications
- Dermatopathology
- Jackson Memorial
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
- Manhattan
