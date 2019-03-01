Overview

Dr. Patricia Arnett, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Butler, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Arnett works at BHS Hospitalists in Butler, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.