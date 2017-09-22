Overview

Dr. Patricia Arledge, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University HSC, Lubbock, TX - M.D., and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.



Dr. Arledge works at Arledge Aesthetics in Lubbock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.