Dr. Patricia Arledge, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (96)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Dr. Patricia Arledge, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University HSC, Lubbock, TX - M.D., and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.

Dr. Arledge works at Arledge Aesthetics in Lubbock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arledge Aesthetics
    3502 9th St Ste 270, Lubbock, TX 79415 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 788-5598
  2. 2
    Arledge Aesthetics
    4642 N Loop 289 Ste 203, Lubbock, TX 79416 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 788-5598
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Covenant Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Benign Tumor
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Skin Cancer
Benign Tumor
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Care Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • 1199SEIU
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • FirstCare Health Plans
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 96 ratings
    Patient Ratings (96)
    5 Star
    (86)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 22, 2017
    Always look forward to coming in. Love you and your staff.
    — Sep 22, 2017
    About Dr. Patricia Arledge, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1699876201
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery - University of Missouri Hospital & Clinics,
    Residency
    • Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery - University of Missouri Hospital & Clinics,
    Medical Education
    • Texas Tech University HSC, Lubbock, TX - M.D.,
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas Tech University Lubbock, TX - B.S. Home Economics Education,
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patricia Arledge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arledge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arledge has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arledge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arledge works at Arledge Aesthetics in Lubbock, TX. View the full address on Dr. Arledge’s profile.

    96 patients have reviewed Dr. Arledge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arledge.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arledge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arledge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

