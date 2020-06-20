Overview

Dr. Patricia Antero, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Antero works at Tuscany Podiatry in Tuscaloosa, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision, Foot Sprain and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.