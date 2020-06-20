Dr. Patricia Antero, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Antero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Antero, DPM
Dr. Patricia Antero, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Tuscany Podiatry215 Hargrove Rd E, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 Directions (205) 758-8809
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Had to have a toenail removed several weeks ago and went for a recheck today. Both times I was treated with such Excellent professional care , respect And kindness by all the staff. With a special shout out to Dorothy and Dr. Antero for thé wonderful care I received!
- Podiatric Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1053392175
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Antero has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Antero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Antero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Antero has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, Foot Sprain and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Antero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Antero. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Antero.
