Dr. Patricia Andrews, MD
Overview
Dr. Patricia Andrews, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Andrews works at
Locations
Drs. Andrews and Johnson of the Mesilla Valley225 E Idaho Ave Ste 17, Las Cruces, NM 88005 Directions (505) 526-5525
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent physician who really cares about your health.
About Dr. Patricia Andrews, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andrews has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrews accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andrews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrews. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrews.
