Dr. Patricia Andrews, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Andrews works at ANDREWS AND JOHNSON OF THE MESILLA VALLEY in Las Cruces, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.