Overview

Dr. Patricia Abello, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Edgewood, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital and St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital.



Dr. Abello works at St. Elizabeth Physicians in Edgewood, KY with other offices in Florence, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.