Dr. Patrice Michaletz-Onody, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrice Michaletz-Onody, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Nebraska College of Medicine and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital, Sky Ridge Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.
Dr. Michaletz-Onody works at
Locations
RMG Aurora (Satellite Office)1444 S Potomac St Ste 100, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 671-5553
Crown Point Surgery Center9397 Crown Crest Blvd Ste 311, Parker, CO 80138 Directions (303) 766-4516Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Rocky Mountain Gastroenterology Associates14272 E Evans Ave, Aurora, CO 80014 Directions (303) 745-5510
RMG Green Valley Ranch (Satellite Office)4809 Argonne St Ste 200, Denver, CO 80249 Directions (303) 671-5553MondayClosedTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Centennial Office13111 E Briarwood Ave Ste 300, Centennial, CO 80112 Directions (303) 671-5553Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- The Medical Center of Aurora
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with the doctor and the screening colonoscopy she conducted was excellent. She was thorough and easy to talk with. Her information was clear, and she made sure that all of my questions were answered to my satisfaction. Her office staff made contact with me to make sure that I understood the overall procedure and in clear, helpful, detail what I needed to do to prepare for it. Before the screening, I felt confident that I had followed the prep process and ready for the procedure.
About Dr. Patrice Michaletz-Onody, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1861424582
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- University of Texas
- U Okla
- University of Nebraska College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Michaletz-Onody has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michaletz-Onody accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michaletz-Onody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michaletz-Onody has seen patients for Dysphagia, Abdominal Pain and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Michaletz-Onody on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Michaletz-Onody. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michaletz-Onody.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michaletz-Onody, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michaletz-Onody appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.