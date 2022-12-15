Dr. Patrice Mack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrice Mack, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrice Mack, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci.
Dr. Mack works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Maria T Vargas MD680 2nd Ave N Ste 301, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (813) 262-5661
- 2 801 Laurel Oak Dr Ste 415, Naples, FL 34108 Directions (239) 254-0535
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mack?
I have seen Psychiatrists since I was 15. I will soon be 50. I am Bipolar. Dr. Mack is not only the best Psychiatrist I have ever known, I have known her almost a decade. She has cared for me beyond the scope of words. I not only recommend her, I respect her beyond belief. See her.
About Dr. Patrice Mack, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1558586388
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mack has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mack works at
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Mack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.