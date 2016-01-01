Overview

Dr. Patrice Latimer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School.



Dr. Latimer works at Northwest Community Health Ctr in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.