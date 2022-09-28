Dr. Harold has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patrice Harold, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrice Harold, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus.
Dr. Harold works at
Locations
-
1
Physicians for Women Pllc29255 Northwestern Hwy Ste 301, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 354-2201
-
2
Southfield Obsterical and Gynecologic Institute P.c.29275 Northwestern Hwy Ste 207, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 354-2201
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harold?
I know Dr Harold almost 25 years now she delivered all 3of my children. Awesome Dr very Professional and give you good advice and explain everything that makes easier for you to decide anything I just had an Robotic surgery last Friday and it went well even i had some complications and procedures got prolong but she makes sure everything should go smoothly she is calm by nature and treat her patients very nicely I will recommend her to everyone
About Dr. Patrice Harold, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1689630089
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harold accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harold works at
Dr. Harold has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, Gestational Diabetes, Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy and Childbirth and Postpartum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harold on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Harold. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.