Dr. Patrice Boddie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boddie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrice Boddie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrice Boddie, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Milledgeville, GA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Navicent Health Baldwin.
Dr. Boddie works at
Locations
-
1
Patrice D Boddie240 N Wayne St, Milledgeville, GA 31061 Directions (478) 452-6999
- 2 90 Parkway Dr, Sparta, GA 31087 Directions (706) 444-5527
- 3 1001 N Clark St, Milledgeville, GA 31061 Directions (478) 295-0550
Hospital Affiliations
- Navicent Health Baldwin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boddie?
Dr Boddie is extremely conscientious, and actually takes time to talk to her patients and make sure they understand their condition and treatment options. She is both my internist and sleep doctor, and she is a gem!
About Dr. Patrice Boddie, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1376530774
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boddie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boddie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boddie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boddie works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Boddie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boddie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boddie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boddie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.