Dr. Patric Knecht, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knecht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patric Knecht, MD
Overview
Dr. Patric Knecht, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Collins, CO.
Dr. Knecht works at
Locations
-
1
Ft Collins1025 Pennock Pl, Fort Collins, CO 80524 Directions (970) 495-8800
-
2
Stony Brook Family and Preventative Medicine285 Sills Rd Bldg 12, East Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 638-1750Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Knecht?
One of the first docs to actually SEE me!! I have struggled with my health my while life. DR. Knecht knew there was more to my medical issues then he was presented by his colleagues... so he dug and dug! Dr. Knecht saved my life and helped find an actual diagnosis! He wanted to get to the bottom of my health issues, even if that ment lots of research. The day he left Colorado was one of the saddest days for me. I still can't find a good family practice Dr. You are missed doc!!
About Dr. Patric Knecht, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1376078717
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knecht has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knecht accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knecht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knecht works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Knecht. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knecht.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knecht, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knecht appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.