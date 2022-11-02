Overview

Dr. Patience Reading, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas|University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Reading works at The Austin Diagnostic Clinic in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.