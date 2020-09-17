Dr. Patience Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patience Miller, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
R Ted Veve MD7922 Ewing Halsell Dr Ste 420, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-8901
- Methodist Hospital
I have been with Dr Miller for a decade. She has provided maternity care to me with both my 9 yr old daughter and 6 month old son . She is very calming, attentive, and knowledgeable. Her staff is very kind as well. I appreciate her bedside manner as you don’t always get this with doctors. I would highly recommend her!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
