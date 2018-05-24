Dr. Pat Peters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pat Peters, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pat Peters, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Methodist Southlake Medical Center and Texas Health Heb.
Dr. Peters works at
Locations
-
1
Grapevine Office2535 Ira E Woods Ave, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 481-2121Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
North Texas Orthopedics and Sports Medicine4501 Heritage Trace Pkwy Ste 101, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (817) 481-2121
-
3
Keller Office651 S Main St Ste 100, Keller, TX 76248 Directions (817) 481-2121
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Southlake Medical Center
- Texas Health Heb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Peters?
First Visit. Felt very comfortable, warm and welcoming experience. Dr. Pat Peters is an excellent choice for your medical care.
About Dr. Pat Peters, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1417955907
Education & Certifications
- Foot and Ankle Reconstruction-University of Cincinnati
- Univ TX Hlth Sci Ctr at San Antonio/ Bexar County Hosp Dist
- University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT ARLINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peters has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peters accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peters works at
Dr. Peters has seen patients for Adhesive Capsulitis, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peters on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Peters. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.