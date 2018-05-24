Overview

Dr. Pat Peters, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Methodist Southlake Medical Center and Texas Health Heb.



Dr. Peters works at North Texas Orthopedics in Grapevine, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX and Keller, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Adhesive Capsulitis, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.