Dr. Pat Peters, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Pat Peters, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Methodist Southlake Medical Center and Texas Health Heb.

Dr. Peters works at North Texas Orthopedics in Grapevine, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX and Keller, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Adhesive Capsulitis, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Grapevine Office
    2535 Ira E Woods Ave, Grapevine, TX 76051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 481-2121
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    North Texas Orthopedics and Sports Medicine
    4501 Heritage Trace Pkwy Ste 101, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 481-2121
  3. 3
    Keller Office
    651 S Main St Ste 100, Keller, TX 76248 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 481-2121

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Methodist Southlake Medical Center
  • Texas Health Heb

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Pat Peters, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417955907
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Foot and Ankle Reconstruction-University of Cincinnati
    Residency
    • Univ TX Hlth Sci Ctr at San Antonio/ Bexar County Hosp Dist
    Internship
    • University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT ARLINGTON
