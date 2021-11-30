See All Plastic Surgeons in Miami, FL
Dr. Pat Pazmino, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (413)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Pat Pazmino, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Pazmino works at Miami Aesthetic in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin and Tissue Reduction and Liposuction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Aesthetic
    Miami Aesthetic
848 Brickell Ave Ste 820, Miami, FL 33131
(305) 576-3443

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital
  • HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital Pembroke
  • Memorial Hospital West
  • Memorial Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin and Tissue Reduction
Liposuction
Breast Ptosis
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Liposuction
Breast Ptosis

Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fine Lines Chevron Icon
Frown Lines Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 413 ratings
Patient Ratings (413)
5 Star
(405)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(8)
Nov 30, 2021
I have to write a review everywhere I can about Dr. Pazmino.. people need to know when it comes to cosmetic surgery , your life and results are in the hands of the doctor . I'm in love with my results and love how much Dr pazmino & his staff care for their patients . I did a tummy tuck and bbl with lipo. I can't wait to go back in 6 months for my breast . Thank you !!!
Photo: Dr. Pat Pazmino, MD
About Dr. Pat Pazmino, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 26 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1184624033
Education & Certifications

  • Baylor College Of Medicine, Plastic Surgery
Internship
  • Baylor College of Medicine, DeBakey Department of Surgery
Medical Education
  • Baylor College Of Medicine
Undergraduate School
  • Harvard
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Pat Pazmino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pazmino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Pazmino has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Pazmino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Pazmino has seen patients for Skin and Tissue Reduction and Liposuction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pazmino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

413 patients have reviewed Dr. Pazmino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pazmino.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pazmino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pazmino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

