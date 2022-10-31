See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Elgin, IL
Dr. Pat Pappas, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Pat Pappas, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Pat Pappas, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Elgin, IL. 

Dr. Pappas works at Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates, SC in Elgin, IL with other offices in Elk Grove Village, IL, Barrington, IL, Chicago, IL, Libertyville, IL, Oak Lawn, IL, New Lenox, IL, Hinsdale, IL and Aurora, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Pericardial Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgical Associates, S.C.
    1435 N Randall Rd Ste 210, Elgin, IL 60123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 695-1620
  2. 2
    Cardiac Thoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates
    800 Biesterfield Rd, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 593-4116
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Cardiac Thoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates
    27750 W Il Route 22 Ste 100, Barrington, IL 60010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 816-3000
  4. 4
    Ctvsa
    5140 N California Ave Ste 780, Chicago, IL 60625 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 907-1035
  5. 5
    Cardiac Thoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates
    890 Garfield Ave, Libertyville, IL 60048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 367-4382
  6. 6
    Cardiac Thoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates
    4400 W 95th St, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 346-4040
  7. 7
    Cardiac Thoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates
    1890 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 560, New Lenox, IL 60451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 320-3464
  8. 8
    Cardiac Thoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates
    120 N Oak 2 Fl St Rm 2217, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 568-3882
  9. 9
    Univ. Cardiovascular Surgeons
    1725 W Harrison St Ste 1156, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 563-2762
  10. 10
    Ctvsa
    2040 Ogden Ave Ste 304, Aurora, IL 60504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 898-3727

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth La Grange
  • Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
  • Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
  • Advocate Condell Medical Center
  • Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
  • Advocate Sherman Hospital
  • AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
  • AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
  • Palos Community Hospital
  • Rush Copley Medical Center
  • Rush University Medical Center
  • Swedish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pericardial Disease
Aneurysm
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Pericardial Disease
Aneurysm
Aortic Valve Regurgitation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pappas?

    Oct 31, 2022
    Exceptional -Dr Papas saved my husbands life 11 years ago when he developed endocarditis and required three open heart surgeries in 9 months. If it weren’t for him and his team, my husband wouldn’t be here today. THANK YOU and God bless you snd those skillful hands of yours.
    Ginny — Oct 31, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Pat Pappas, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Pat Pappas, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pappas to family and friends

    Dr. Pappas' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pappas

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Pat Pappas, MD.

    About Dr. Pat Pappas, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265427942
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Norhtwestern Mem Hospital
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pat Pappas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pappas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pappas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pappas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pappas works at Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates, SC in Elgin, IL with other offices in Elk Grove Village, IL, Barrington, IL, Chicago, IL, Libertyville, IL, Oak Lawn, IL, New Lenox, IL, Hinsdale, IL and Aurora, IL. View the full addresses on Dr. Pappas’s profile.

    Dr. Pappas has seen patients for Pericardial Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pappas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pappas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pappas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pappas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pappas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Pat Pappas, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.