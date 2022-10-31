Dr. Pat Pappas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pappas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pat Pappas, MD
Overview
Dr. Pat Pappas, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Elgin, IL.
Locations
1
Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgical Associates, S.C.1435 N Randall Rd Ste 210, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 695-1620
2
Cardiac Thoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates800 Biesterfield Rd, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 593-4116Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pm
3
Cardiac Thoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates27750 W Il Route 22 Ste 100, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 816-3000
4
Ctvsa5140 N California Ave Ste 780, Chicago, IL 60625 Directions (773) 907-1035
5
Cardiac Thoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates890 Garfield Ave, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 367-4382
6
Cardiac Thoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates4400 W 95th St, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 346-4040
7
Cardiac Thoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates1890 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 560, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (815) 320-3464
8
Cardiac Thoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates120 N Oak 2 Fl St Rm 2217, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 568-3882
9
Univ. Cardiovascular Surgeons1725 W Harrison St Ste 1156, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 563-2762
10
Ctvsa2040 Ogden Ave Ste 304, Aurora, IL 60504 Directions (630) 898-3727
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth La Grange
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Palos Community Hospital
- Rush Copley Medical Center
- Rush University Medical Center
- Swedish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Exceptional -Dr Papas saved my husbands life 11 years ago when he developed endocarditis and required three open heart surgeries in 9 months. If it weren’t for him and his team, my husband wouldn’t be here today. THANK YOU and God bless you snd those skillful hands of yours.
About Dr. Pat Pappas, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English, Greek
- 1265427942
Education & Certifications
- Norhtwestern Mem Hospital
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
