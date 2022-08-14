Dr. Pat Fulgham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fulgham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pat Fulgham, MD
Overview
Dr. Pat Fulgham, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.
Locations
Urology Clinics of North Texas - Presbyterian Hospital of Dallas Office8230 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 700, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 691-1902
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been working with Dr. Fulgham for a couple of years and I have to say I am very impressed with his bedside manner and more importantly his knowledge and the way he presents options. I have worked with medical professionals for over 30 years and Dr. Fulgham tries to do what’s right. While at USMD and others, I have felt like a number or just part of the herd. I choose a more personalized approach for my health needs where I have a say and hear all the options.
About Dr. Pat Fulgham, MD
- Urology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Tex SW Med Sch
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Texas A&M University
