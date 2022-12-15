Dr. Pat Do, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Do is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pat Do, MD
Overview
Dr. Pat Do, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from Univeristy - Missouri School of Medicine and is affiliated with Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Do works at
Locations
-
1
Webb Rd1923 N WEBB RD, Wichita, KS 67206 Directions (316) 262-4886
-
2
Mid-America Orthopedics KC5525 W 119th St Ste 220, Overland Park, KS 66209 Directions (913) 232-9846
-
3
Central700 E Central Ave Ste 101, Wichita, KS 67202 Directions (316) 321-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medico
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Do?
Thanks to the receptionist for helping me with filling out my forms. Dr Do is a happy guy and I’m always glad to see him.
About Dr. Pat Do, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1013994979
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Methodist Medical Center -Dallas School o
- Univeristy - Missouri School of Medicine
- University Of Missouri At Kansas City/Truman and St. Luke's Medical Centers
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Do has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Do accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Do has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Do works at
Dr. Do speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Do. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Do.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Do, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Do appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.