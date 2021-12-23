Dr. Pastor Alvarado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvarado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pastor Alvarado, MD
Overview
Dr. Pastor Alvarado, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They graduated from University of Panama and is affiliated with Valley Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Pastor Alvarado MD880 Ridgewood St Ste 2, Brownsville, TX 78520 Directions (956) 253-0415
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Professional and listens and explains well. His office visits are not long wait times. Highly recommend Dr. Alvarado
About Dr. Pastor Alvarado, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1881775245
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Gorgas USA Hospital; CZ; Panama
- Social Security Hospital Systems Panama
- University of Panama
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alvarado has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alvarado accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alvarado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alvarado has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Anal or Rectal Pain and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alvarado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alvarado speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvarado. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvarado.
