Overview

Dr. Pasquale Reino, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital.



Dr. Reino works at Hughston Clinic in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.