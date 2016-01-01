Dr. Pasquale Fonzetti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fonzetti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pasquale Fonzetti, MD
Overview
Dr. Pasquale Fonzetti, MD is a Neurology Specialist in White Plains, NY. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF JUIZ DE FORA / FACULITY OF MEDIICNE and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.
Dr. Fonzetti works at
Locations
Burke Rehabilitation Hospital785 Mamaroneck Ave, White Plains, NY 10605 Directions (914) 597-2502
Westmed3030 Westchester Ave, Purchase, NY 10577 Directions (914) 607-5830Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Pasquale Fonzetti, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1215958483
Education & Certifications
- FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF JUIZ DE FORA / FACULITY OF MEDIICNE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fonzetti has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fonzetti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fonzetti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fonzetti has seen patients for Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fonzetti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Fonzetti. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fonzetti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fonzetti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fonzetti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.