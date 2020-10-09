Overview

Dr. Pasquale Casale, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Casale works at AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatric Urology at Orlando in Orlando, FL with other offices in Winter Garden, FL, Daytona Beach, FL, Mount Dora, FL and Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis and Phimosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

