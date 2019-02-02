Dr. Pasqual Bracero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bracero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pasqual Bracero, MD
Overview
Dr. Pasqual Bracero, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Bracero works at
Locations
Orlando Center For Womens Hlth2711 N Orange Blossom Trl, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Directions (407) 380-0302
Exquisite Dermatology LLC12315 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32828 Directions (407) 380-0302
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent! I trust him completely. I have seen him for many years, through two deliveries, one miscarriage & several breast biopsy scares. He is compassionate & extremely patient even when you are a wreck. Best OBGYN!
About Dr. Pasqual Bracero, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1003827809
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bracero has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bracero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bracero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bracero speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bracero. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bracero.
