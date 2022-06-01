See All Otologists / Neurotologists in New Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Pashley Wackym, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Pashley Wackym, MD

Neurotology
5 (33)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Pashley Wackym, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Neurotology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Wackym works at Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, Department of Otolaryngology- Head and Neck Surgery in New Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    10 Plum St Fl 5, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 256-9436

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vertigo
Bell's Palsy
Acoustic Neuroma
Vertigo
Bell's Palsy
Acoustic Neuroma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Balance Disorders Chevron Icon
Balance Testing Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pediatric Cochlear Implants Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 33 ratings
Patient Ratings (33)
5 Star
(32)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Wackym?

Jun 01, 2022
My daughter was seen today by Dr. Wachym for hearing loss. She is the mother of 3 children, two of whom are young and special needs. Losing her hearing is terrifying to her. Dr. Wachym put all her fears to rest. He took time to listen to her and answered all her questions. She couldn't be in better hands...looking forward to the surgery.
Patricia A Morrow — Jun 01, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Pashley Wackym, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Pashley Wackym, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wackym to family and friends

Dr. Wackym's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Wackym

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Pashley Wackym, MD.

About Dr. Pashley Wackym, MD

Specialties
  • Neurotology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 37 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Chinese
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1720030315
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University Iowa
Fellowship
Residency
  • University of California At Los Angeles
Residency
Internship
  • Ucla Mc|University of California At Los Angeles
Internship
Medical Education
  • Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Pashley Wackym, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wackym is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Wackym has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Wackym has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wackym works at Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, Department of Otolaryngology- Head and Neck Surgery in New Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Wackym’s profile.

Dr. Wackym has seen patients for Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wackym on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

33 patients have reviewed Dr. Wackym. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wackym.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wackym, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wackym appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Pashley Wackym, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.