Dr. Pashley Wackym, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Pashley Wackym, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Neurotology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School10 Plum St Fl 5, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (212) 256-9436
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
My daughter was seen today by Dr. Wachym for hearing loss. She is the mother of 3 children, two of whom are young and special needs. Losing her hearing is terrifying to her. Dr. Wachym put all her fears to rest. He took time to listen to her and answered all her questions. She couldn't be in better hands...looking forward to the surgery.
About Dr. Pashley Wackym, MD
- Neurotology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1720030315
- University Iowa
- University of California At Los Angeles
- Ucla Mc|University of California At Los Angeles
- Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
- Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Wackym has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wackym has seen patients for Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wackym on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wackym speaks Chinese.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Wackym. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wackym.
