Dr. Pascual Dutton, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Pascual Dutton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO.

Dr. Dutton works at Palomar Health Medical Group - Graybill in Escondido, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedic Surgery
    225 E 2nd Ave Ste 260, Escondido, CA 92025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 738-7224

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Knee
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
McMurray's Test
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
McMurray's Test

Osteoarthritis of Knee
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
McMurray's Test
Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Injury
Ankle Instability
Ankle Laxity
Ankle Ligament Rupture
Ankle Misalignment
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Arthritis of the Elbow
Avascular Necrosis
Baker's Cyst
Bone Disorders
Broken Arm
Bursal Drainage
Calcaneus Fracture
Cartilage Damage
Cartilage Degeneration
Cartilage Disorders
Cartilage Tear
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Clavicle Fracture
Colles' Fracture
Complex Fractures
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Compound Fracture
Compression Fracture
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
De Quervain's Release
Difficulty With Walking
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Fracture
Elbow Injuries
Elbow Sprain
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Femur Fracture
Foot Conditions
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Fracture
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Fractured Lower Leg
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Gout
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Fracture
Hip Fracture
Hip Resurfacing
Internal Derangement of Knee
Joint Fracture
Knee Dislocation
Knee Disorders
Knee Fracture
Knee Injuries
Knee Ligament Injuries
Knee Resurfacing
Knee Sprain
Knee Tendinitis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Metatarsal Fracture
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoarthritis of Wrist
Osteopenia
Pelvic Fracture
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rotator Cuff Injuries
Rotator Cuff Tear
Runner's Knee
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Cartilage Treatment
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Resurfacing
Shoulder Stabilizations
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Simple Fracture Care and Casting
Simple Fractures
Soft Tissue Injections
Spine Deformities
Splinting
Steroid Treatment
Stress Fracture
Systemic Chondromalacia
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Tibia Fracture
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture
Toe Fractures
Torn Cartilage
Trigger Finger
Wrist Fracture

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Dutton?

Jul 31, 2021
I have seen Dr Dutton in consultation regarding shoulder replacement surgeries. He is kind, and has definitely helped put my mind at ease.
Nancy — Jul 31, 2021
About Dr. Pascual Dutton, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 10 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1063769883
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Kerlan Jobe Sports Medicine Clinic
Residency
  • St. Mary's Medical Center Orthopedic Surgery Residency
Internship
  • University Of California At San Diego School Of Med
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
Board Certifications
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Pascual Dutton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dutton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Dutton has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Dutton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dutton works at Palomar Health Medical Group - Graybill in Escondido, CA. View the full address on Dr. Dutton’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dutton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dutton.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dutton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dutton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

