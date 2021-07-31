Dr. Pascual Dutton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dutton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pascual Dutton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pascual Dutton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO.
Dr. Dutton works at
Locations
-
1
Orthopedic Surgery225 E 2nd Ave Ste 260, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions (760) 738-7224
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr Dutton in consultation regarding shoulder replacement surgeries. He is kind, and has definitely helped put my mind at ease.
About Dr. Pascual Dutton, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063769883
Education & Certifications
- Kerlan Jobe Sports Medicine Clinic
- St. Mary's Medical Center Orthopedic Surgery Residency
- University Of California At San Diego School Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dutton has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dutton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dutton works at
Dr. Dutton speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dutton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dutton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dutton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dutton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.