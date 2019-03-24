Dr. Pascha Schafer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schafer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pascha Schafer, MD
Dr. Pascha Schafer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Dr. Schafer is an amazing, compassionate cardiologist. Ashley, her nurse/assistant is superb. After moving from Atlanta with the top notch cardiologists, I had doubts about the same type of care, but found Dr. Shafer and was very pleased.
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1285851360
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Cardiovascular Disease
- Augusta University Medical Center
Dr. Schafer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schafer has seen patients for Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schafer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Schafer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schafer.
