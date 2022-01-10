Dr. Pascal Scemama De Gialluly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scemama De Gialluly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pascal Scemama De Gialluly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pascal Scemama De Gialluly, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Worcester, MA. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS and is affiliated with UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.
Dr. Scemama De Gialluly works at
Locations
-
1
Memorial Campus119 Belmont St, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 793-6802
Hospital Affiliations
- UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scemama De Gialluly?
My experience was excellent. Professional, talented and took the time needed for the procedure. I certainly would recommend him.
About Dr. Pascal Scemama De Gialluly, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1417262015
Education & Certifications
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scemama De Gialluly has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scemama De Gialluly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scemama De Gialluly works at
Dr. Scemama De Gialluly has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scemama De Gialluly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Scemama De Gialluly. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scemama De Gialluly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scemama De Gialluly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scemama De Gialluly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.