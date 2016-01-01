Overview

Dr. Pascal Kingah, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from CITIZENS GENERAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Kingah works at UT Physicians Orthopedic Surgery in Kingwood, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.