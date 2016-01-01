Dr. Pascal Kingah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kingah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pascal Kingah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pascal Kingah, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from CITIZENS GENERAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Kingah works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UT Physicians Orthopedics - Kingwood601 Rockmead Dr # 100, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (713) 903-2876
-
2
UT Physicians Internal Medicine - Texas Medical Center6410 Fannin St Ste 600, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 409-0636Thursday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
3
Memorial Hermann845 Cypress Creek Pkwy Ste 103, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (713) 347-4039
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kingah?
About Dr. Pascal Kingah, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1427212208
Education & Certifications
- CITIZENS GENERAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kingah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kingah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kingah works at
Dr. Kingah has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kingah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kingah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kingah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.