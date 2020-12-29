Dr. Pascal Jabbour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jabbour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pascal Jabbour, MD
Overview
Dr. Pascal Jabbour, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Université Saint-Joseph Faculté de Médecine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Jabbour works at
Locations
Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates909 Walnut St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jabbour, along with Dr. Grahame Gould assisting, performed spinal surgery on me for a Dural AV fistula several Years ago. Before the surgery I suffered unbearable headaches, but thanks to Dr. Jabbour I was pain free almost immediately after the laminectomy/embolization. He is an absolutely brilliant doctor with a great manner. I can’t offer enough praise for what Dr. Jabbour and Dr. Gould did for me- Absolutely the best in their field!
About Dr. Pascal Jabbour, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Hotel-Dieu de France Hospital
- Anschutz Medical Campus
- Université Saint-Joseph Faculté de Médecine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jabbour has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jabbour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jabbour works at
Dr. Jabbour has seen patients for Brain Aneurysm, Subdural Hemorrhage and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jabbour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jabbour speaks French.
209 patients have reviewed Dr. Jabbour. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jabbour.
