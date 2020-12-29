See All Vascular Neurologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Pascal Jabbour, MD

Vascular Neurology
5 (209)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Pascal Jabbour, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Université Saint-Joseph Faculté de Médecine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Jabbour works at Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Aneurysm, Subdural Hemorrhage and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates
    909 Walnut St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Brain Aneurysm
Subdural Hemorrhage
Aneurysm
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Stenting Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 209 ratings
Patient Ratings (209)
5 Star
(191)
4 Star
(15)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Dec 29, 2020
Dr. Jabbour, along with Dr. Grahame Gould assisting, performed spinal surgery on me for a Dural AV fistula several Years ago. Before the surgery I suffered unbearable headaches, but thanks to Dr. Jabbour I was pain free almost immediately after the laminectomy/embolization. He is an absolutely brilliant doctor with a great manner. I can’t offer enough praise for what Dr. Jabbour and Dr. Gould did for me- Absolutely the best in their field!
JHC — Dec 29, 2020
Photo: Dr. Pascal Jabbour, MD
About Dr. Pascal Jabbour, MD

  • Vascular Neurology
  • 24 years of experience
  • English, French
  • 1710196100
Education & Certifications

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
  • Hotel-Dieu de France Hospital
  • Anschutz Medical Campus
  • Université Saint-Joseph Faculté de Médecine
  • Neurosurgery
