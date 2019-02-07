Overview

Dr. Pasam Rao, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Thibodaux, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Rao works at GADDIS KENNETH A MD OFFICE in Thibodaux, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.