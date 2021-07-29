Overview

Dr. Parween Moness, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Moness works at Moness Medical Office PC in Folsom, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.