Dr. Parviz Mehri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parviz Mehri, MD
Overview
Dr. Parviz Mehri, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 67 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Mehri works at
Locations
-
1
Glen Hill Dental PC2 Glen Hill Rd, Danbury, CT 06811 Directions (203) 748-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mehri?
About Dr. Parviz Mehri, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 67 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1407887672
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehri has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehri accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehri works at
Dr. Mehri speaks Arabic.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.