See All Urologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Parviz Kavoussi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Parviz Kavoussi, MD

Urology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Parviz Kavoussi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch|University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Kavoussi works at Austin Fertility and Reproductive Medicine in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Austin Fertility and Reproductive Medicine
    4303 James Casey St Ste B, Austin, TX 78745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-5037
  2. 2
    Austin Fertility and Reproductive Medicine
    300 Beardsley Ln Ste 200 Bldg B, Austin, TX 78746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-5036

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's Medical Center
  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center
  • St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Bladder Function Test
Bladder Scan
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Bladder Function Test
Bladder Scan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Andropause Chevron Icon
Azoospermia Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Epididymo - Orchitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Genital Conditions Chevron Icon
Male Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder Chevron Icon
Male Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Male Reproductive Tract Diseases Chevron Icon
Male Sexual Conditions Chevron Icon
Oligospermia Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Penile Diseases Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Sexual Desire Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Spermatogenesis Arrest Chevron Icon
Testicle Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Sperm Extraction (TESE) Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Transrectal Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Repair Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Reversal Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kavoussi?

    Nov 12, 2019
    Extremely thorough and very knowledgeable. Made the visit to the urologist not so bad after all. Highly recommend.
    Mark — Nov 12, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Parviz Kavoussi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Parviz Kavoussi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kavoussi to family and friends

    Dr. Kavoussi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kavoussi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Parviz Kavoussi, MD.

    About Dr. Parviz Kavoussi, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian, Persian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023271301
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Virginia Health Science Center|University Of Virginia Health System
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Texas A&amp;amp;amp;M Health Sciences Center, Scott &amp;amp;amp; White Memorial Hospital|Texas A&amp;amp;M Health Sciences Center, Scott &amp;amp; White Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Texas A &amp; M University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical Branch|University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Parviz Kavoussi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kavoussi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kavoussi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kavoussi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kavoussi works at Austin Fertility and Reproductive Medicine in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Kavoussi’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kavoussi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kavoussi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kavoussi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kavoussi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Parviz Kavoussi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.