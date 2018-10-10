Overview

Dr. Parviz Fahimian, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Fahimian works at PARVIZ D FAHIMIAN, MD in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.