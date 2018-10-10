Dr. Parviz Fahimian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fahimian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parviz Fahimian, MD
Dr. Parviz Fahimian, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Parviz D. Fahimian M.d. Inc.435 N Bedford Dr Ste 313, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 888-7733Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicare
Dr Fahimian is one of delightful,caring physician ever seen in my life . He is kind, knowledgeable and with over 40+years of experience is one of the well known doctor especially in entertainment industry .I have been his patient for two decades and his wisdom and guidance has lifted my life from darkness to sunshine
About Dr. Parviz Fahimian, MD
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
- Cedars Sinai Hospital
- TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Fahimian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fahimian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fahimian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fahimian has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fahimian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fahimian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fahimian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fahimian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fahimian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.