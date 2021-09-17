See All Cardiologists in New York, NY
Dr. Parviz Benhuri, MD

Cardiology
3 (8)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Parviz Benhuri, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (JARJANI MED SCH).

Dr. Benhuri works at A. Joshua Zimm M.D., P.C. in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    A. Joshua Zimm M.D., P.C.
    50 E 72nd St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 570-1139

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain
Cardiomegaly
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Chest Pain
Cardiomegaly
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment

Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 17, 2021
    Dr Benhuri is a very smart Cardiologists. He is friendly and has a sense of humor! I was referred to him by my retired Primary Doctor who was also a Cardiologist! I firmly believe my Previous Doctor knew his patients will be in good hands with this Doctor. On my initial visit, Dr Benhuri ordered several screening test for me! He also has other screening equipments like EKG Machines, Doppler (US) to check any leg , carotid, thyroid and abdominal Tumor, or aneurysm or blood clotting! Most Doctors don’t have equipments like this and it makes it so convenient to have this done on a regular basis! I am having Imaging , X-rays and I am sending stool sample to the lab to see if I still need to have another Colonoscopy! It’s called “Colonguard”. I did not know this before, it will be a great relief not to have another Colonoscopy! The office is very clean. And staffs are friendly, some of his staff came from my previous doctor too! I met some of my previous doctors patients there too!
    Imelda F. — Sep 17, 2021
    About Dr. Parviz Benhuri, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 45 years of experience
    • English
    • 1396861761
    Education & Certifications

    • NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (JARJANI MED SCH)
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Parviz Benhuri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benhuri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Benhuri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Benhuri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Benhuri works at A. Joshua Zimm M.D., P.C. in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Benhuri’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Benhuri. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benhuri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benhuri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benhuri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

