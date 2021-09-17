Overview

Dr. Parviz Benhuri, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (JARJANI MED SCH).



Dr. Benhuri works at A. Joshua Zimm M.D., P.C. in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.