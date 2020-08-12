Overview

Dr. Parviz Amini, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Northridge, CA. They graduated from Universtiy Of Tabriz and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Amini works at Optum - Family Medicine in Northridge, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.